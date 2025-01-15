Barcelona reaches Copa del Rey quarterfinals with 5-1 rout of Real Betis. Atletico also advances

Barcelona has followed up its rout of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final with a comfortable 5-1 win over Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Gavi and Jules Koundé scored a goal each in the first half-hour and Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal added to the lead in the second half to give the Catalan club the victory and a spot in the quarterfinals. It was the fourth straight victory for Barcelona in 2025. It beat Madrid 5-2 in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.