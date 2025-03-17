Barcelona pair Casadó and Martínez out of Spain’s Nations League squad due to injuries

MADRID (AP) — Midfielder Marc Casadó and central defender Iñigo Martínez are out of Spain’s Nations League quarterfinal because of right knee injuries. Defending champion Spain visits the Netherlands on Thursday and hosts the return match on Sunday. Casadó hurt his right knee in Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. National coach Luis de la Fuente has replaced him with Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleix García. Barcelona teammate Martínez has a swollen right knee though the defender finished the match against Atletico. He has been replaced in the Nations League squad by Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

