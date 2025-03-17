Barcelona pair Casadó and Martínez out of Spain’s Nations League squad because of injury

MADRID (AP) — Midfielder Marc Casadó and central defender Iñigo Martínez are out of Spain’s Nations League quarterfinal because of injury. Defending champion Spain visits the Netherlands on Thursday and hosts them on Sunday in the return match. Casadó hurt his right knee in the second half of Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. National team coach Luis de la Fuente has replaced him with Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleix García. Barcelona teammate Martínez also has a right knee problem, though the defender finished the match against Atletico. He has been replaced in the Nations League squad by Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.