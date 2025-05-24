Barcelona is favored against comeback artist Arsenal in Women’s Champions League final

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Barcelona and Arsenal will vie for the Women’s Champions League trophy when they play in Lisbon on Saturday.

Barcelona is the heavy favorite as the two-time defending champion seeks a three-peat and a fourth overall title in five years.

The Catalan club boasts a midfield featuring two-time Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas who lead a squad with several other members of Spain’s World Cup-winning team.

Arsenal will try to conjure up another superb performance after it fought back to stun both Real Madrid and eight-time champion Lyon in reaching its first final since winning the European Cup in 2007.

Barcelona boasts the top attack in the competition. Claudia Pina and Ewa Pajor have helped their team pour in a competition-high 44 goals — compared to Arsenal’s 25.

An Arsenal fan waves a flag at Lisbon's riverside Comercio square, on the eve of the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona in Lisbon, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ana Brigida

The Gunners will hope former Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey can help them find a way to upset her former team. She and forward Alessia Russo lead Arsenal with seven goals each since the group phase.

Arsenal could be boosted by first-choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is back after missing the last three games due to injury.

Both teams are expecting to be well-supported at the sold-out 50,000-seat Estadio de Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Lisbon.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.