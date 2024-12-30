Barcelona hoping to have another financial lever approved to get Olmo registered in time

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will need to have another financial lever approved by the Spanish league in order to register playmaker Dani Olmo for the rest of the season after a judge ruled against the club. It was the second consecutive court setback against Barcelona as it tries to register the player before the end-of-the-year deadline. Without the court’s backing, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024 unless Barcelona convinces the league that it will be able to make up enough salary cap room to register him in the squad. Olmo moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August. Spanish media reported that Barcelona is set to get approval from the league in time after it reached a deal to sell VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou stadium for around $100 million.

