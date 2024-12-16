Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks because of an ankle injury. Barcelona says the 17-year-old Yamal has a grade-one injury to his right ankle. He sustained the injury in the team’s 1-0 loss to Leganes at home in the Spanish league on Sunday, when he had to be replaced in the 75th minute. He is set to miss Barcelona’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and against fourth-division club Barbastro in the Copa del Rey in January. He is also unlikely to be fit for team’s game against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, also in January.

