Barcelona extends contract of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo to 2031

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has extended the contract of Uruguay central defender Ronald Araújo for six more seasons to end rumors a possible move to Juventus. The club says it reached an agreement with the player to keep him until June 2031. The 25-year-old defender has been with Barcelona since 2018, first with the club’s “B” squad and then full-time with the main squad beginning in the 2020-21 season. Araújo has 154 appearances with Barcelona’s first team, with eight goals and six assists. He helped the club win a Spanish league and a Copa del Rey.

