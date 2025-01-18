Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde denounces racist insults at Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde says he was targeted by racist insults from fans at an away game at Getafe in La Liga. Balde says he heard the insults in the first half of the game that ended 1-1 on Saturday. The Spanish league has seen multiple cases of racist insults against players in recent years. Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has been a notable target of abuse.

