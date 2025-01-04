Barcelona cruises into Copa del Rey last 16 after another setback to register Olmo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has endured another setback while trying to get Dani Olmo registered and cruised past fourth-division club Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa del Rey. The Spanish league and national federation has again denied Barcelona’s request to register Olmo and Pau Víctor for the rest of the season. Hansi Flick’s team routed Barbastro in the round of 32 of the Copa. Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Eric García and Pablo Torre added goals. It was Barcelona’s first win after consecutive losses in La Liga to end last year.

