Barcelona can’t fully capitalize on shock Real Madrid loss with Vinícius missed penalty

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior missed a penalty and Real Madrid conceded an injury-time goal in a stunning 2-1 home loss to Valencia that shook its La Liga title defense on Saturday.

The shock result for Madrid was softened hours later when league leader Barcelona was held at home by Real Betis to 1-1. That meant Hansi Flick’s side extended its lead to only four points over its fierce rival. There are eight rounds left including a clasico in May.

Hugo Duro came off Valencia’s bench and headed home the winner that silenced Santiago Bernabeu Stadium deep in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Vinícius’ early penalty and moments later Mouctar Diakhaby headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute.

Vinícius scored from close range to equalize in the 50th, but Mamardashvili and the defense held on until Duro struck and gave Valencia its first away win of the season.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended his team’s effort, even saying that Madrid “deserved” to win the game and Vinícius’ penalty was one of the match’s “details that doomed us.”

But the Italian manager conceded that the unexpected loss was a blow in the title race.

“It is much harder now to fight for the league, but we only have one idea and that is to fight until the end because we still have a chance after this game,” Ancelotti said.

He had to play third-string goalkeeper Fran González, who made his first-team debut for Madrid at age 19, because Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin were injured. Ancelotti said he hopes both of his more experienced goalies will be fit in time to face Arsenal.

“We hadn’t won on the road and there is not a better place to do so than here,” Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra said. “There are three vital points for us and at a stadium where very few teams get a good result.”

The victory confirmed the team’s improvement since Carlos Corberán replaced Ruben Baraja in December. It has risen from the relegation zone to 15th place and seven points from danger.

“When you see that from start to finish your players compete with the personality that you have to show at a ground like this, with the character you need to roll with the punches you get here, and that this attitude pays off, you have to be satisfied,” Corberán said.

Vinícius flops at the spot — again

Some jeers were heard from Madrid fans after Vinícius missed the penalty earned by Kylian Mbappé when his low and centered shot was easily saved by Mamardashvili. The Brazil forward also missed a penalty in a recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti said he didn’t believe that the fans’ reaction would affect his player.

“Vinícius is very focused on what he is doing, regardless of how he plays. He always gives it his all,” the manager said.

Two minutes later, Diakhaby, who returned from a serious leg injury in January, rose over Antonio Rudiger and headed in André Almeida’s corner kick.

Vinícius partly redeemed his penalty miss when he was left unmarked at the far post to stab in a corner headed on by Jude Bellingham. But Madrid pressed for the win and instead ended up losing the game when it was unable to defend a quick attack that finished with Rafa Mir’s tight cross that Duro thumped past a flailing González.

Barcelona held by Betis

In a matchup of the hottest teams in La Liga, Betis rallied to pull level and then withstood a second-half onslaught at Barcelona.

Gavi Páez drilled a low strike home after a nice set-up by Ferran Torres to give Bacelona the lead in the seventh.

Fifth-placed Betis leveled though Natan’s header 10 minutes later, and goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel and former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra turned back a slew of shots by the hosts to split the points.

Barcelona hosts Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Also, Celta Vigo won at Mallorca 2-1, while Alaves won at Girona 1-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.