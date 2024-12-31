Barcelona blocked by Spanish league from registering Olmo for the rest of the season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league says Barcelona has failed to meet Financial Fair Play rules in the latest blow to the club’s hopes of keeping playmaker Dani Olmo. The league said Barcelona “did not present any alternative” on adhering to the regulations, which was required for the club to “register any player beginning on Jan. 2.” Barcelona needed to have another financial lever approved by the league to register Olmo after a judge ruled against the club on Monday ahead of the end-of-year deadline. Without court backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond 2024. The Spain international moved to Barcelona in August. Spanish media said Barcelona was still hopeful of reaching a deal to have Olmo registered even if it misses the deadline.

