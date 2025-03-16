Banner dispute delays German soccer game between Bochum and Frankfurt

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — A dispute over fan banners blocking emergency exits has caused kickoff to be delayed by nearly an hour in a German Bundesliga game between Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt. The referee sent both teams back to the locker rooms after attempts to persuade visiting Frankfurt fans to remove the banners from certain areas of the security fence initially failed. The game eventually kicked off 50 minutes late after the banners were removed and both teams conducted a second warm-up.

