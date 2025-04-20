Bangladesh wins the toss and bats first against Zimbabwe in test cricket series opener

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss Sunday and opted to bat first in the test cricket series opener against Zimbabwe.

Shanto is leading the home team after missing Bangladesh’s last test series against West Indies. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim also returned to the lineup, along with pace bowler Khaled Ahmed.

Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed are skipping the series and Shahadat Hossain has been left out of the squad.

Bangladesh won three of the 10 test matches it contested last year. Zimbabwe has not won a test anywhere since March 2021.

Captain Craig Ervine and veteran allrounder Sean William have returned for Zimbabwe after missing the last series against Ireland.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana.

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi.

