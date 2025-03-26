Bane scores 21 and Grizzlies use dominant second half to dispatch Jazz, 140-103

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without Ja Morant, used a dominant second half for a 140-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

After getting hit in the face, Jackson left the court and went to the locker room with 7:39 left in the third quarter but returned to the bench late in the game. He wasn’t needed as the Grizzlies outscored the Jazz 76-38 in the second half for their second win in their last six games.

The Grizzlies have floundered since residing near the top of the standings earlier in the season. Once injuries hit, especially Morant’s aliments (currently a hamstring strain), Memphis has dropped out of most championship contender conversations.

Isaiah Collier scored 21 for the Jazz, who have dropped 13 of 14.

Utah’s top scorers John Collins (ankle), Lauri Markkanen (ill) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) all sat out.

The Jazz were hot from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting 13 of their first 19 attempts.

Trailing 61-47, the Grizzlies forced five straight missed 3s and Jaylen Wells capped 17-2 run that gave Memphis a 64-63 lead just before halftime.

Takeaways

Grizzlies: Memphis looked like a motivated squad after trailing the Jazz for most of the first half as they outscored the Jazz 76-38 and outrebounded them 33-8 in the second half.

Jazz: Once their 3s stopped dropping, the Jazz were hapless in effort and production.

Key moment

After Jackson left, the Grizzlies limited the Jazz to just one field goal for more than seven minutes.

Key stat

Even without Morant and Jackson (for most of the period), the Grizzlies outscored the Jazz 41-17 in the third quarter, their largest point difference in a quarter all season.

Up next

Grizzlies finish their five-game road trip against Oklahoma City on Thursday while the Jazz host Houston that night.

