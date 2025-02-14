Ban threatens Pakistan’s involvement in soccer’s Asian Cup

Pakistan’s international soccer players are facing another spell in the sporting wilderness after the country was hit with a third FIFA suspension in less than eight years. The suspension was imposed just a month before the men’s national team was scheduled to start qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup. FIFA recently announced the ban after the Pakistan Football Federation congress voted last month to reject changes to its constitution that were recommended by the sport’s world governing body and the Asian Football Confederation. It follows similar punishments in 2017 and 2021. The ban needs to be lifted by March 4 for Pakistan to have any chance of playing its first Asian Cup qualifier against Syria on March 25

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.