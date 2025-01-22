Bamba scores 21 to lead No. 15 Oregon to 82-71 win over Washington

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 21 points and Brandon Angel had 15 as No. 15 Oregon defeated Washington 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Supreme Cook added 13 points for the Ducks (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who shot 51% from the field. Jackson Shelstad and Keeshawn Barthelemy each scored 11, and Nate Bittle pulled down 11 rebounds.

Great Osobor had 20 points and eight boards to lead Washington. Vazoumana Diallo scored 18 for the Huskies (10-9, 1-7).

Osobor tied it at 62 with 5:49 left, but Bamba followed with two free throws. Angel added a basket and Cook scored inside to push the Ducks ahead 68-62 with 4:10 to play.

Osobor scored to get the Huskies within 68-64, but Oregon followed with five straight points to put away the game.

Takeaways

Washington: The Huskies have had a rough introduction to Big Ten play with five straight losses, all against ranked teams. The schedule lightens up with the next eight games against teams currently not in the AP Top 25, including three of the next four at home.

Oregon: The Ducks got a much-needed home win after dropping three of their first four conference games at home. Oregon is 8-0 away from Matthew Knight Arena, which could be a good sign with four of its next five games on the road.

Key moment

After trailing 58-55 with 8:26 remaining, Oregon reeled off five straight points and was never behind again. Bamba made a 3-pointer to tie it before Angel’s jumper put the Ducks ahead 60-58.

Key stat

Oregon had a 37-24 edge in rebounds and grabbed 10 on the offensive end.

Up next

Washington: Will host UCLA on Friday.

Oregon: Plays at Minnesota on Saturday.

