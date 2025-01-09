Baltimore’s ability to establish Derrick Henry and the running game could be key against Pittsburgh

The easiest way for the Baltimore Ravens to take some pressure off Lamar Jackson is to run the ball effectively with Derrick Henry. The star running back fumbled early in a November meeting at Pittsburgh. The Ravens never really got control of that game and lost 18-16. In a rematch last month, Henry ran for 162 yards and Baltimore won by 17. The Ravens are 4-5 in postseason home games. They’ll try to improve that mark when they host Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.