Baltimore WR Zay Flowers won’t play against Pittsburgh this week after injuring his knee

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers will miss this weekend’s playoff game against Pittsburgh after injuring his knee in the regular-season finale. Coach John Harbaugh says the team is moving forward with its remaining players. Flowers was hurt during a 35-10 victory over Cleveland last weekend that clinched the AFC North title for Baltimore. The second-year receiver made the Pro Bowl this season. He caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. Harbaugh said earlier this week Flowers’ injury was not expected to be season ending, but now the Ravens obviously need to advance for him to return.

