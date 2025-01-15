Baltimore WR Zay Flowers absent during portion of practice open to reporters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was not at practice during the portion open to reporters. His absence Wednesday came after he missed the team’s first-round playoff victory over Pittsburgh with a knee injury. Flowers was injured in the regular-season finale against Cleveland, and his status remains unclear for Sunday night’s showdown at Buffalo. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flowers could play even if he doesn’t practice. The second-year receiver caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and earned Pro Bowl honors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.