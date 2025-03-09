Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez shut down for up to 10 days with elbow inflammation

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez has inflammation in his throwing elbow and will be shut down for up to 10 days. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Sunday that Rodriguez received a cortisone shot and that he’d resume a throwing program in 7 to 10 days. Hyde had ruled out Rodriguez for the start of the season because of discomfort in his elbow earlier this week.

