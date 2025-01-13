Baltimore Orioles and reliever Andrew Kittredge finalize $10 million, 1-year contract

Andrew Kittredge and the Baltimore Orioles have finalized a $10 million, one-year contract. The reliever gets a $9 million salary this year and the agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout. The 34-year-old right-hander went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save last year for the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 67 and walking 20 in 70 2/3 innings. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and has a 23-12 career record with a 3.44 ERA in 240 relief appearances and 15 starts.

