Balotelli almost scores first goal for Genoa but Napoli holds on to lead Serie A again

MILAN (AP) — Mario Balotelli has almost scored his first goal back in Serie A and Napoli has returned to the top after withstanding a late siege from Genoa to hold on for a 2-1 win. It is Genoa’s first defeat since hiring coach Patrick Vieira last month. Napoli moved a point above Atalanta, which hosts Empoli on Sunday. Lazio rebounded from a dismal 6-0 home thrashing from Inter Milan by winning at lowly Lecce 2-1. But it was far from convincing for Lazio despite Lecce playing the entire second half with 10 men. Bologna had a penalty saved but went on to win at Torino 2-0.

