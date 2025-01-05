Ballo scores 25 points, grabs 13 boards as Indiana holds off Penn State 77-71 at The Palestra

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Indiana held off a late rally to beat Penn State 77-71 in a game played at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The game was the fifth Big Ten Conference contest Penn State has held at “The Cathedral of College Basketball” and the Nittany Lions lost for the second time.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.