Ball and Reed help No. 25 UConn erase a 14-point deficit to top DePaul 72-61

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 25 UConn rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat DePaul 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn (15-6, 7-3 Big East). Jaylin Stewart finished with 15 points before leaving following an awkward fall under DePaul’s basket with 3:34 to play.

Layden Blocker had 18 points and five rebounds, while CJ Gunn added 14 points for DePaul (10-12, 1-10).

DePaul, which has lost 42 of its last 43 regular-season Big East games, led by as many as 14 points in the first half as the Blue Demons scored at will against the Huskies early.

But UConn outscored DePaul 43-24 in the second half to avoid the upset.

DePaul took a 37-29 lead into halftime, but UConn cut the lead to two on 3-pointers by Ball and Stewart in the first 2:08 of the second half.

UConn freshman Liam McNeeley missed his seventh straight game because of an ankle injury. Freshman guard Ahmad Nowell also sat with an ankle injury. DePaul was without forward David Skogman, who has started in 14 of the 18 games he played this season.

Takeaways

DePaul: The Blue Demons, who have lost three Big East games in overtime, didn’t trail in this one until midway through the second quarter.

UConn: The Huskies avoided a second consecutive conference loss with an impressive second-half performance aided by going 14 for 14 from the foul line.

Key moment

Ball scored seven points in 44 seconds in the second half. He completed a three-point play to give UConn its first lead of the game with 9:38 left to play and had a four-point play on the next possession.

Key stat

UConn had 11 assists on 12 second-half baskets to pull away.

Up next

DePaul: Plays at home against Seton Hall on Sunday.

UConn: Plays at No. 9 Marquette on Saturday.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.