Baldwin’s pinch-hit single in 9th lifts White Sox over Red Sox 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brooks Baldwin lined an RBI single off Boston closer Aroldis Chapman with one out in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Baldwin’s hit to left scored Luis Robert Jr. from second and gave Chicago a second straight win following an eight-game skid. It handed Chapman (2-1) his first loss as Boston dropped its fifth game in its past six.

Robert Jr. hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at 2.

Ceddanne Rafaela had two hits, including an RBI triple, and scored a run. Trevor Story added two hits and Romy Gonzalez drove in a run.

Boston starter Richard Fitts allowed just two singles, while striking out five and walking one in five innings before leaving with right shoulder pain as he faced Miguel Vargas leading off the sixth.

Zack Kelly completed a walk to Vargas. After Nick Maton struck out, Robert lined Kelly’s down-the-middle 2-0 fastball to the bullpen.

Tyler Gilbert (1-0) got the last out in the ninth for the win. White Sox starter Martin Pérez allowed two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Rafaela smashed his triple to the left-center wall to drive in Boston’s first run then scored on Gonzalez’s single.

Key moment

Fitts was cruising when he gestured by rolling his right shoulder as he faced Vargas.

Key stat

Fitts was dominant in his seventh career start, allowing only a line single to rookie Chase Meidroth in the second and a bad-bounce infield hit to Omar Narváez in the fifth.

The Red Sox are 0-7 in Fitts’ seven starts with them over the past two seasons.

Up next

Boston LHP Garrett Crochet (1-1, 1.45 ERA) faces his former team for the first time on Sunday. The White Sox counter with RHP Shane Smith (0-0, 1.54).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.