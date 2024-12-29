Baldwin, Niederhauser each post double-doubles as Penn State pulls away late to top Penn, 86-66

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Ace Baldwin Jr. posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists to help Penn State to an 86-66 win over Pennsylvania to remain unbeaten at home to start the season. The Nittany Lions (11-2) closed out their nonconference schedule and return to Big Ten Conference play Thursday when they play host to Northwestern.

