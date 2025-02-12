Bald and bold, Swiss skiers build on team spirit as they claim their 3rd gold at the worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skiers Franjo von Allmen and Loic Meillard have won gold in the new team combined event at the Alpine world championships. They led a Swiss sweep of the podium ahead of silver medalists Alexis Monney and Tanguy Nef. Stefan Rogentin and Marc Rochat took bronze. It’s the third gold medal for the Swiss team at these worlds after Marco Odermatt won the super-G and Von Allmen the downhill. The American team of Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Benjamin Ritchie finished fourth and missed a medal by 0.26 seconds.

