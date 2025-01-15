Baker-Mazara scores 20 as No. 1 Auburn easily beats No. 15 Mississippi State 88-66 without Broome

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara scored 20 points, and No. 1 Auburn beat No. 15 Mississippi State 88-66 on Tuesday night in its first game without star center Johni Broome. Chaney Johnson, who replaced Broome in the starting lineup, had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Auburn. Broome is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain that he sustained last Saturday in Auburn’s 66-63 win at South Carolina. Baker-Mazara shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 5 on 3-pointers. Miles Kelly and Denver Jones both scored 13, while Tahaad Pettiford added 12.

