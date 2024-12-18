Baker Mayfield and the Bucs take a 4-game winning streak into a meeting with Cowboys

Tampa Bay is back in first place in the NFC South with a four-game winning streak as the Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a similar run to a year ago when the Bucs won five of six down the stretch to win a third straight division title. A loss would guarantee the Cowboys just their second losing season since 2015. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is back in his home state as he tries to push the Bucs a big step closer to the playoffs.

