Baker Mayfield and the Bucs take a 4-game winning streak into a meeting with Cowboys

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, left, catches a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. . (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer]

Tampa Bay is back in first place in the NFC South with a four-game winning streak as the Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a similar run to a year ago when the Bucs won five of six down the stretch to win a third straight division title. A loss would guarantee the Cowboys just their second losing season since 2015. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is back in his home state as he tries to push the Bucs a big step closer to the playoffs.

