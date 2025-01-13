Baker Mayfield and a young core give Buccaneers reason for optimism despite disappointing finish

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield had a career year and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved their win total, won a fourth straight division title and made an NFC-best fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Still, they started an early vacation. A disappointing 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in a wild-card game left a bitter taste. The Buccaneers fell short of their goal of winning the Super Bowl for a fourth straight season. This after Tom Brady arrived in 2020, led them to a title and raised the bar for the franchise. But there’s reason for optimism, including the Bucs’ impressive 2024 draft class. And Mayfield is still under contract and playing like a top-tier quarterback.

