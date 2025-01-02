Bailey Zappe to start Browns’ season finale. He’s 4th QB this season and team’s 40th since 1999

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Bailey Zappe will be quarterback No. 4 and No. 40 for the Browns. He was chosen by coach Kevin Stefanski to start Saturday’s season finale at Baltimore, making him the fourth quarterback to start this season and the 40th since Cleveland returned to the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. Zappe was signed off Kansas City’s practice squad in October after Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon. The 25-year-old will be making his ninth career start. Earlier this week, Stefanski said he would likely play both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Ravens, who will clinch the AFC North title if they take care of the Browns. Stefanski informed both QBs of his decision following Thursday’s practice.

