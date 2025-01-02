Bailey Zappe to start at quarterback for Browns’ season finale in Baltimore, AP source says

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Bailey Zappe will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday for the season finale in Baltimore. Zappe was signed off Kansas City’s practice squad in October after Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon. He will be the Browns’ fourth starting quarterback this season and No. 40 since 1999. Coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week he would likely play both Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who struggled while starting Cleveland’s past two games. Stefanski waited until after Thursday’s practice before informing the QBs of his decision to start Zappe, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

