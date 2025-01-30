Bailey scores 37 points, hits 5 3s, Rutgers tops Northwestern 79-72

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Freshman star Ace Bailey scored 24 of his 37 points in the first half and Rutgers picked up a rare road win 79-72 over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Bailey missed his school freshman record by two points but had his third 30-plus point game, shooting 13 of 20 from the field, including a career-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts. He also had six rebounds and three blocks.

Tyson Acuff added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Scarlet Knights (11-10, 4-5 Big Ten Conference), who were without another sensational freshman, point guard Dylan Harper (18.6 ppg), who missed the game with an ankle injury.

Rutgers won just its second true road game against a Northwestern team that came in 25-3 at home over the past two seasons, including 11-1 this year.

Jalen Leach had 23 points for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7). Nick Martinelli had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Brooks Barnhizer added 10.

Rutgers guard Ace Bailey, right, talks with guard Jeremiah Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

Bailey hit 9 of 10 shots, including all four of his 3s, and the Scarlet Knights shot 57% to lead 43-35 at the break. It’s not like Northwestern struggled, shooting 54%, and Martinelli and Leach both had 10, but Bailey was almost unstoppable.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 13-4 lead but shortly after that Bailey scored 10 straight Rutgers points and when Jamichael Davis drilled a 3 the Scarlet Knights were up 20-18.

The start of the second half was a different matter, although Bailey kept rolling. Rutgers 4 of 12 through the first 10 minutes of the second half but Northwestern was just 3 of 18 and never got closer than seven points in the last 10 minutes.

Michigan visits Rutgers and No. 17 Wisconsin is at Northwestern on Saturday.

