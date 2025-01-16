Backup Schutt sinks two free throws to cap Virginia Tech rally over N.C. State, 79-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Reserve Jaden Schutt scored 17 points and made two foul shots with 2.3 seconds left to help Virginia Tech storm back down the stretch and beat N.C. State 79-76. Forced to go the length of the court following Schutt’s go-ahead foul shots that made it 77-76, Ben Burnahm stole the inbound pass intended for the Wolfpack’s Ben Middlebrooks, drove the lane and dunked it as time expired for the final margin. Jayden Taylor scored 17 points for N.C. State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.