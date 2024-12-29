Backcourt comes up big as No. 6 Florida beats Stetson 85-45 to remain undefeated before SEC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored 18 points, Will Richard added 17 and No. 6 Florida remained unbeaten with an 85-45 victory over Stetson. Fellow guard Walter Clayton Jr. chipped in 12 points and seven assists as the 13-0 Gators extended their home winning streak to 15 and ended nonconference play without a blemish. Florida opened up a double-digit lead early and really started to pull away midway through the second half with an array of dunks and fast-break baskets. The Gators finished with 52 points in the paint and 34 on the break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.