Azzi Fudd scores 21 points in return home as No. 7 UConn cruises past Georgetown, 73-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 21 points in her homecoming and No. 7 UConn beat Georgetown 73-55 on Saturday. The redshirt junior, who grew up 15 minutes from Georgetown’s campus, hit five 3-pointers and was 8-for-13 from the field. Sarah Strong added 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UConn (15-2, 6-0 Big East). Khadee Hession had 14 of her 22 points in the first half for Georgetown (8-8, 1-4).

