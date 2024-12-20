Aziaha James scores 16 of her 21 in 2nd half and No. 21 N.C. State women beat James Madison 61-47

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half and No. 21 N.C. State beat James Madison 61-47 night for its fifth straight victory. James took over in the third quarter by scoring 10 of N.C. State’s 12 points to build a 40-27 lead with 4:42 left in the frame. But the Wolfpack only made one more field goal the rest of the quarter as JMU got within 42-33. James also scored the opening four points of the fourth quarter to regain a double-digit lead. Madison Hayes added 11 points and Zoe Brooks scored 10 with six assists and three steals for N.C. State (9-3). Wes Moore picked up his 840th win — 282nd with N.C. State — in his 1,100th game as a head coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.