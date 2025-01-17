Aziaha James, Madison Hayes help No. 21 NC State women earn 10th straight win over Pittsburgh, 83-67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 22 points, Madison Hayes added a double-double and No. 21 North Carolina State pulled away in the second half to beat Pittsburgh 83- 67. James made six 3-pointers — one off her career high — for the Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 in a row at home after their 10th straight victory over the Panthers (9-10, 1-5). Hayes finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double this season. Saniya Rivers totaled 15 points and seven assists for NC State. Zoe Brooks pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Khadija Faye had a career-high 28 points on 12-for-22 shooting for Pitt.

