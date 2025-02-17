Azarenka rallies from set and a break down to advance in Dubai; Qatar champion Anisimova loses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka rallied from a set and a break down to beat Anhelina Kalinina 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 Monday and reach the second round of the Dubai Championships. The 35-year-old Azarenka trailed 5-2 in the second set and was down 4-2 in the tiebreaker before winning the next five points. Just two days after winning the Qatar Open title in Doha, Amanda Anisimova lost 6-2, 6-3 to fellow American McCartney Kessler. No. 11-seeded Diana Shnaider ousted Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2 while No. 12 Mirra Andreeva beat Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-1 to set up a meeting with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

