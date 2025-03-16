Ayuso lifts Neptune’s trident after winning Tirreno-Adriatico race

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso has won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race. Jonathan Milan won the bunch sprint to take the final stage of “The Race of the Two Seas” on Sunday. Ayuso had taken the lead from Filippo Ganna on Saturday and he finished safely in the peloton in San Benedetto del Tronto to get his hands on one of cycling’s most distinctive trophies. The giant trophy of the sea-to-sea race is shaped like Neptune’s three-pronged trident.

