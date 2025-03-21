Ayoka Lee returns as Kansas State beats Fairfield 85-41 in NCAA women’s tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 17 points and 10 rebounds in her return to the lineup, and fifth-seeded Kansas State beat Fairfield 85-41 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Lee went 7 for 10 from the field in her first game since she played just four minutes in a 90-60 victory over Kansas on Feb. 22. The 6-foot-6 center has been hampered by foot injuries.

She played 15 minutes against the Stags before departing with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Next up for the Wildcats (27-7) is a second-round game against host Kentucky on Sunday.

Katey L’Amoreaux scored 11 points for No. 12 seed Fairfield (28-5), which shot a season-low 29.4% from the field.

Fairfield's Emina Selimovic, bottom drives while defended by Kansas State's Zyanna Walker, top, in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp

Kansas State jumped out to a 17-4 lead. The Wildcats used an 11-2 run to make it 50-29 in the second half.

Serena Sundell had 18 points and nine assists for Kansas State, and Taryn Sides added 14 points.

Takeaways

Fairfield: The Stags entered the tournament with the nation’s 10th-best scoring defense (54 ppg), but they were no match for the bigger Wildcats.

Kansas State: Any concern about Lee’s health should be put to rest, but the Wildcats will face a much tougher test on Sunday.

Key stats

Kansas State made the most of its big size advantage. The Wildcats outrebounded the Stags 44-19 and outscored them in the paint 44-20.

