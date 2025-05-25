Awoniyi cheered by Forest fans on return to City Ground after emergency abdominal surgery

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Taiwo Awoniyi was welcomed onto the field with huge applause by Nottingham Forest fans on Sunday in his first public appearance since having emergency surgery on an abdominal injury after colliding with a post during a Premier League match.

The Nigeria striker was at the City Ground for Forest’s final game of the season — against Chelsea — but wasn’t in the squad.

He is recovering after having two operations to repair internal damage following the incident in the 2-2 draw with Leicester two weeks ago. He was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Forest’s players stopped during their warm-up as Awoniyi came on the field ahead of the Chelsea game, which Forest needs to win to stand a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

