Avs playmaker Cale Makar becomes one of the fastest defensemen in NHL history to reach 100 goals

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar deflects not only shots but any mention of milestones related to him. It’s just the nature of the Colorado Avalanche’s dynamic defenseman. He’s not a big spotlight person even if he constantly finds himself in the limelight. Makar accomplished his latest milestone Saturday when he scored his 100th career goal in his 362nd career NHL game. He became the fifth-fastest defenseman since 1943-44 to reach that particular mark. The only defensemen speedier are Hall of Famers Bobby Orr (299 games), Paul Coffey (300), Ray Bourque (329) and Denis Potvin (348).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.