Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin suffers setback in return from lower-body injury, status week-to-week

Forward Valeri Nichushkin suffered a setback in his return from a lower-body injury and doesn’t figure to be back in the Colorado Avalanche lineup anytime soon. Coach Jared Bednar said he considered Nichushkin’s status as “week-to-week.” Nichushkin appeared close to a possible return as he practiced with the team Sunday. But he didn’t make it through the entire workout. The 29-year-old Nichushkin missed the opening 17 games while in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He made his season debut on Nov. 15 against Washington. He has 11 goals in 21 games, but hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve.

