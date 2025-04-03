Avalanche rally to force OT and beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Martin Necas tied it with 11 seconds left and Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen scored in a shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Cale Makar pulled Chicago to 2-1 midway through the third period with his career-high 29th goal of the season, and Necas completed the comeback with his 27th. Necas deflected Makar’s point shot past goalie Spencer Knight.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

Ilya Mikheyev opened the scoring for Chicago in the first with a short-handed goal, and Connor Murphy made it 2-0 midway through the second. Knight made 29 saves.

Teuvo Terevainen scored the lone shootout goal for Chicago. After the first three shooters failed to score, MacKinnon scored, Terevainen followed with his goal and Necas then ended it.

Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado won despite the power play misfiring, with only four shots in four advantages.

Blackhawks: The shootout loss gave the Blackhawks their 52th point of the season, matching last season’s total.

Key moment

The Avalanche killed off a penalty to MacKinnon with 3:42 remaining, setting the stage for Necas’ tying goal.

Key stat

Mikheyev’s short-handed goal was his third of the season. He’s the only Blackhawks player with a short-handed this season.

Up next

The Avalanche are at Columbus on Thursday night. The Blackhawks are at Washington on Friday night.

