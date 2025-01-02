Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin listed as day-to-day with lower-body injury

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Valeri Nichushkin for an indefinite amount of time due to a lower-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar said after morning practice that he would classify Nichushkin as day-to-day. Bednar doesn’t think it’s serious but it could keep Nichushkin out for seven to 10 days. Nichushkin is tied for fourth on the Avalanche with 11 goals despite being limited to 21 games. The 29-year-old Nichushkin sat out the opening 17 games of the season while in stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He made his season debut on Nov. 15 against Washington. Colorado plays Buffalo on Thursday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.