Avalanche extend Flyers’ scoreless streak to just over 3 games with 2-0 victory

DENVER (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for his second straight shutout, Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his NHL points lead and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 2-0 on Sunday push the Flyers’ scoreless streak to just over three games.

Philadelphia has been shut out in three straight games and hasn’t scored since Scott Laughton’s empty-netter against New Jersey on Monday night. The Flyers have gone 180 minutes, 15 seconds without a goal.

MacKinnon has 20 goals and a league-high 60 assists for 80 points, three more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Sam Girard also scored.

Blackwood had consecutive shutouts for the third time in his career. He has three shutouts this season and 13 overall.

Girard opened the scoring with his third of the season midway through the second period. McKinnon scored with 2:32 left in the period on the first power play of the game.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia played a solid defensive game. Samuel Ersson made 30 saves and the Flyers held Colorado without a shot for the first 12:39.

Avalanche: The power play came through, scoring for the third time in the last two games after going 3 of 41 in the previous 16 games.

Key moment

The Flyers had a great scoring chance on an odd-man rush but Laughton’s shot went wide of the post and began a rush for Colorado that ended with Girard’s goal.

Key stat

Jonathan Drouin had two assists. He has seven multi-point games since returning from the injured list Dec. 31.

Up next

Both teams are in action Tuesday night. The Flyers wrap up a two-game trip at Utah. The Avalanche are at Vancouver.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.