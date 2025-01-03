Austria’s Janine Flock wins World Cup women’s skeleton race, 1st victory since 2021

Austria’s Janine Flock got her first World Cup skeleton victory in more than three years on Friday, making her the sixth different woman to win in as many races on the circuit so far this season. Flock’s win at Winterberg was her first World Cup victory in a span of 21 races since prevailing on Dec. 31, 2021, at Sigulda, Latvia. Anna Fernstaedt of the Czech Republic tied her World Cup career best by finishing second on Friday, while Hannah Neise of Germany was third. Neise doesn’t have a win this season but is the World Cup points leader with 1,188, only 23 points ahead of Flock.

