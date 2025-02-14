Austrian skier Raphael Haaser wins gold in men’s giant slalom at the Alpine world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Raphael Haaser has won the men’s giant slalom for his second medal at the Alpine skiing world championships. The Austrian skier beat silver medalist Thomas Tumler by 0.23 seconds. Tumler’s Swiss teammate Loic Meillard was 0.51 behind and took bronze. Haaser won silver in the super-G last week. His gold is the third medal for host nation Austria after Vincent Kriechmayr placed second in the downhill. First-run leader Timon Haugan of Norway had a big mistake early in his second run and finished a full second behind in seventh.

