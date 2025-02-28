Austrian skier Huetter wins World Cup downhill, world champion Johnson finishes 3rd

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Cornelia Huetter has won the first women’s World Cup downhill since the Alpine skiing world championships to give new life to the battle for the discipline title. The Austrian got her second downhill win of the season after beating Emma Aicher by 0.15 seconds. The German prodigy earned her first career podium result at 21. Downhill world champion Breezy Johnson finished 0.40 seconds behind in third. The American continued the wait for her maiden World Cup victory. Lindsey Vonn finished 1.15 seconds off the lead and outside the top 10 as the 2010 Olympic champion continued her comeback season after six years away from racing.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.